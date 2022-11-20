The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

November 20 – 26, 2022

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge: There are currently no lane closures planned for the Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge.

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge: Eastbound Left Lane Closure- 11/21- 9 am to 3 pm

Route 138 Connector: There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge: Alternating Northbound and Southbound Lane Closures- 11/21 and 11/22- 9 am to 3 pm

Sakonnet River Bridge: There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

RIDOT Travel Advisories

November 19 – 25, 2022

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN : Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), all lanes shift to the left. Use caution when traveling through the area and do not slow down or change lanes. All lanes go through. Those wishing to take the State Offices/Rte. 146 exit (Exit 38/old Exit 23) should stay to the right.



Providence: Park St., from Smith St. to Hayes St., road open for northbound traffic only. Southbound traffic follow detour signs.



Providence: On Promenade St., close to Park St., one lane is closed for bridge construction.



Providence: Smith St., between Park St. and Holden St., travel lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge construction.



Providence: I-95 South, from Eddy St. to Blackstone St. overpass, right lane and right shoulder closed for bridge inspection. Tue., night 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: Effective Fri. night, Nov. 18, on I-195 West at the Washington Bridge a lane split will be installed, with two lanes to the left, and one to the right. All lanes go through to I-95; those wishing to use the Gano St. exit must stay to the right of the split. As part of this operation, the on-ramp from Warren Ave./Veterans Memorial Pkwy. to I-195 West will be closed. Please follow signed detour.

East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., right lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Tue. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



East Providence: The on-ramps from Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Taunton Ave. West, closed for bridge work, Sun.-Tue., nights 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: I-195 West, at Exit 1D (Gano St.), right exit closed for bridge work, Sun.-Tue. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Exit Renumbering

All cities: I-95, from the Mass. line to the Conn. line, various lanes closed in a moving operation for exit renumbering, Sun.-Tue., nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

Warwick: I-95 North, between exit 31B and exit 31C left lane closed for bridge inspection, Mon., night 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Rte. 37, Pontiac Bridge Replacement

Cranston: Effective Fri. Nov 18, Rte. 37 Pontiac Ave interchange in Cranston (Pontiac Bridge), second weekend closure bridge work. Friday, November 18 at 8 p.m. to Monday, November 21 at 6 a.m.



Cranston: Pontiac Ave. Bridge below RI 37 overpass, alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, Tue. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Flyover Ramp

The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

Rte. 6 East, a temporary ramp is now in place, connecting Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South. The Plainfield St. on-ramp is also providing access to both Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 East.

Rte. 6, Olneyville Flyover ramp East and West, from US6 to the US6 Connector, alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, Mon.-Wed., 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, from the 6/10 split to Westminster St., and Rte. 10 North, from Union Ave. to Westminster St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

Division Street Bridge, East Greenwich/Warwick

East Greenwich: Rte. 4, from I-95 South to Division St. off-ramp, and Rte. 4 North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B off-ramp, alternating lane closures for guardrail work, Sun.-Wed. nights, 7 p.m.-6 a.m.



East Greenwich: Rte. 4, from I-95 South to Division St. off-ramp, and Rte. 4 North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B off-ramp, alternating lane closures for electrical work, Mon.-Tue., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

East Greenwich: Division St., from the I-95 North on-ramp to the Rte. 4 South ramps, alternating lane closures for construction work, Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Glenbridge Avenue Bridge

Providence: Rte. 6, before and after Glenbridge Ave. Bridge, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun. and Mon. nights, 9 p.m-6 a.m.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Rte. 37 West, at Exit 1B (I-295 South), lanes shifted for new travel lane.

Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.

Warwick/Cranston: Rte. 37 from Post Rd to Pontiac Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon. and Tue., nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Temporary Exit Closure

Lincoln: Rte. 146 South, at Exit 4 (Twin River Rd.), exit closed for construction, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 146, before and after the Twin River Rd. Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge demolition, Sun.-Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Providence: Rte. 6, from Killingly St. Exit to US 6A Exit, alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, Wed. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Rte. 10 south and Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Broadway overpass, alternating lane closures for bridge demolition, Mon. – Wed. 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Continuing

North Smithfield: Rte. 146. And Sayles Hill Rd. intersection, alternating lane closures for utility work, Sun.-Tues. nights 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Motorist should watch for frequent construction vehicles in/out of workzone.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.

Providence: East River St., from Waterman St. to Angell St., road closed for bridge work, Mon.-Wed. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closure

Providence: Reservoir Ave., at the Reservoir Ave. RR Bridge, between Narragansett Ave. and Elmwood Ave., road closed for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closures

East Providence: The Hunts Mill Bridge on Pleasant St. (Rte. 114A) is closed for replacement. Follow signed detour using Taunton Ave. and Fall River Ave.

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with rolling roadblocks for sign work and related construction, Sun.-Wed. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: Rte. 126, Smithfield Ave. Bridge to I-95 interchange, alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Sun.-Tue. Nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Providence: Rte. 128. (Killingly St. Bridge), US 6A to Ruth St., alternating lane closures for bridge inspection. Mon.-Tue. 9 a.m-3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Temporary Road Closures

Tiverton: Fish Rd., over the Sin and Flesh Brook, is now closed. Follow signed detour.

Warren: Schoolhouse Rd., from Kinnicutt Ave. to Serpentine Rd., road closed, each side of road closure will also require alternating one way traffic for construction. Follow signed detour

Newport County

New Traffic Pattern

Newport: Rte. 138 East, just after the JT Connell overpass, traffic is now using the new extension road to Admiral Kalfbus Rd.

Weekday

Newport: Temporary lane shifts possible for construction on Third St. and JT Connell Hwy., and shoulder closures along Farewell St. and America’s Cup Ave., Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from Green End Ave. to East Main Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, weekdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through the end of November.

Portsmouth/Middletown: Boyds Lane at Rte. 114 (Bristol Ferry Rd.), Gate 17 Access Rd. at Admiralty Dr., and Rte. 138 (East Main Rd.) at Linden Lane, lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closure

Burrillville: Rte. 102 (Bronco Hwy.), from Glendale Bypass to Rte. 7 at the Mohegan Bridge, is closed in both directions for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Temporary Ramp Closure

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Rte. 116 North to Rte. 146 South, and from Rte. 116 South to Rte. 146 North, will be closed for paving and electrical work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Overnight

North Smithfield: Rte. 146A, from Heroux Dr. to Meadowbrook Dr., alternating lane closures for construction work, Sun., night 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Cumberland: Broad St., from Meeting St. to Elizabeth St., southbound traffic detours for construction, Mon.-Wed., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Scituate: Rte. 116, from Hope Furnace Rd to Mill St., lanes shifted for bridge inspection, Mon. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146A South, between School St. and St. Paul St., right shoulder closed and partial right lane closure for bridge inspection on Mon. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd., between Iron Mine Hill Rd. and Woodland Rd., at the Rte. 146 intersection, road closed for utility work, Sun.-Tues. nights 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Motorists will need to follow signed detour.

South County

Weekday

North Kingstown: Shoulder closures possible in a moving operation for off-road survey work at various locations along these roadways, Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Rte. 102 (Ten Rod Road), from Rte. 2 (South County Trail) to Rte. 1 (Tower Hill Rd.); Rte. 4, (between Rtes. 102 and 4 ramps); Rte. 1 (Post Rd.), from Stony Lane to Ten Rod Rd./Phillips St.; West Main St., at Rte. 1 (Post Rd.); Phillips St., from Rte. 1 (Post Rd./Tower Hill Rd.) to Brown St.; Boston Neck Rd., from Brown St./Phillips St. to Beach St., and Rte. 1 (Tower Hill Rd.), at #439.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: Airport Connector, from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to I-95, alternating lane closures for striping, Mon. and Tue. nights, 8:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m.

Learn more about the project

Route 5 Improvements

Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 5, from Mayfield Ave. to Greenwich Avenue Bridge over I-95, lanes closure for construction work. Mon., Tue., Wed and Fri., 6 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset to Rte. 37 East ramps, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Tue., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.



Learn more about the project

Continung

Warwick: Rte. 2 North, under Centerville Rd. Bridge, right lane closed for steel repair until further notice.