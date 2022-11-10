While the big Powerball® jackpot wasn’t won in Rhode Island – other games have been paying out!

The Daily Number, 1 9 7 0 from Tuesday, November 8, 2022, evening draw paid out 284% and it had a $15,208 winner. A man from Providence stopped at Colleen Haxton’s Liquors, 1325 Post Rd., Warwick, and wagered $1 on two 4-digit straight bets and $1 on one 4-digit combo playing numbers 1 9 7 0 for the big win.

Additionally, yesterday’s midday Daily Number, 1 2 2 1, paid out 854%! The Rhode Island Lottery anticipates more Daily Numbers winners will be coming in to claim.

The Rhode Island Lottery is also waiting on a total of $70,000 to be claimed from Powerball® and Mega Millions® prizes since the start of November.

A $10,000 winning Mega Millions® ticket from Tuesday night’s drawing was sold from Neon Marketplace, 533 East Main Rd., Middletown. The ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball to win the standard prize payout of $10,000. The winner did not purchase the Megaplier® feature for an additional dollar on the wager. If he had, the $10,000 prize would have been multiplied by four, Tuesday’s Megaplier® number, to equal $40,000.

Unclaimed Powerball® and Mega Millions® prizes for this month include: Draw Date Prize Amount Game Retailer 11/8/22 $10,000 Mega Millions® Neon Marketplace, 533 East Main Road, Middletown 11/2/22 $50,000 Powerball® Cumberland Farms, 659 Reservoir Ave., Cranston 11/1/22 $10,000 Mega Millions® Pick & Pay, 94 George Waterman Rd., Johnston