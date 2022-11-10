While the big Powerball® jackpot wasn’t won in Rhode Island – other games have been paying out!

The Daily Number, 1 9 7 0 from Tuesday, November 8, 2022, evening draw paid out 284% and it had a $15,208 winner.  A man from Providence stopped at Colleen Haxton’s Liquors, 1325 Post Rd., Warwick, and wagered $1 on two 4-digit straight bets and $1 on one 4-digit combo playing numbers 1 9 7 0 for the big win.

Additionally, yesterday’s midday Daily Number, 1 2 2 1, paid out 854%! The Rhode Island Lottery anticipates more Daily Numbers winners will be coming in to claim.

The Rhode Island Lottery is also waiting on a total of $70,000 to be claimed from Powerball® and Mega Millions® prizes since the start of November.

$10,000 winning Mega Millions® ticket from Tuesday night’s drawing was sold from Neon Marketplace, 533 East Main Rd., Middletown.  The ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball to win the standard prize payout of $10,000.  The winner did not purchase the Megaplier® feature for an additional dollar on the wager. If he had, the $10,000 prize would have been multiplied by four, Tuesday’s Megaplier® number, to equal $40,000. 

- Advertisement -

Unclaimed Powerball® and Mega Millions® prizes for this month include:

Draw DatePrize AmountGameRetailer
11/8/22$10,000Mega Millions®Neon Marketplace, 533 East Main Road, Middletown
11/2/22$50,000Powerball®Cumberland Farms, 659 Reservoir Ave., Cranston
11/1/22$10,000Mega Millions®Pick & Pay, 94 George Waterman Rd., Johnston


Friday’s estimated Mega Millions® jackpot is $189 million. Saturday’s estimated Powerball® jackpot is $47 million.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.