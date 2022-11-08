To better help Rhode Islanders understand the vote tallying and public results reporting process, the Rhode Island Board of Elections has released the following timeline:

November 8th

Polling Place

These are ballots cast in-person at polling places on November 8th, encrypted, and securely transmitted from the polling place to the Board of Elections when polls close. These results will be available on the Board of Elections’ website (elections.ri.gov) on Election Night beginning at 8 p.m.

Early Voting

These results will be transmitted by local Boards of Canvassers on Election Night and will be available on the Board of Elections’ website beginning at 8 p.m.

Mail Ballots

While the Board expects to count most mail ballots by November 8th, ballots placed in authorized drop boxes at City/Town Halls or in polling places must still be tabulated. These ballots are sealed in envelopes and held in secure and sealed containers by the local Board of Canvassers and delivered to the Board of Elections on November 9th. Partial mail ballot results will be available on the Board of Elections’ website after 8 p.m. but will not include these drop box ballots.

November 9th – 10th

Remaining drop box ballots and any still uncounted mail ballots will be added to the Mail Ballots totals and made available on our website. Any precincts which failed to transmit their results on Election Night due to any technical issues will be added to the Election Day results and made available on the Board of Elections’ website.

November 11th – 12th

Provisional ballots results will be added to Polling Place Results and will be made available on the Board of Elections’ website.

November 15th

Deficient mail ballots cured by voters and due to the Board of Elections by November 15th will be added to Mail Ballots Results and will be made available on the Board of Elections’ website prior to final certification.

