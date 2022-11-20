Stacker compiled a list of places with the fastest growing home prices in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the dollar change Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from October 2021 to October 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Charts for each place show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.
#6. Tiverton, RI
– 1-year price change: +13.7% (+$57,437)
– 5-year price change: +61.7%
– Typical home value: $475,907
#5. Portsmouth, RI
– 1-year price change: +12.1% (+$65,823)
– 5-year price change: +59.5%
– Typical home value: $608,063
#4. Little Compton, RI
– 1-year price change: +9.1% (+$71,348)
– 5-year price change: +54.0%
– Typical home value: $851,784
#3. Jamestown, RI
– 1-year price change: +10.1% (+$86,659)
– 5-year price change: +55.2%
– Typical home value: $942,306
#2. Newport, RI
– 1-year price change: +15.4% (+$105,675)
– 5-year price change: +66.1%
– Typical home value: $792,592
#1. Middletown, RI
– 1-year price change: +22.1% (+$126,983)
– 5-year price change: +72.3%
– Typical home value: $702,466