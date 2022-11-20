Narragansett Bay

Stacker compiled a list of places with the fastest growing home prices in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the dollar change Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from October 2021 to October 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Charts for each place show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.

Stacker

#6. Tiverton, RI

– 1-year price change: +13.7% (+$57,437)
– 5-year price change: +61.7%
– Typical home value: $475,907

Stacker

#5. Portsmouth, RI

– 1-year price change: +12.1% (+$65,823)
– 5-year price change: +59.5%
– Typical home value: $608,063

Stacker

#4. Little Compton, RI

– 1-year price change: +9.1% (+$71,348)
– 5-year price change: +54.0%
– Typical home value: $851,784

Stacker

#3. Jamestown, RI

– 1-year price change: +10.1% (+$86,659)
– 5-year price change: +55.2%
– Typical home value: $942,306

Stacker

#2. Newport, RI

– 1-year price change: +15.4% (+$105,675)
– 5-year price change: +66.1%
– Typical home value: $792,592

Stacker

#1. Middletown, RI

– 1-year price change: +22.1% (+$126,983)
– 5-year price change: +72.3%
– Typical home value: $702,466

Stacker

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.