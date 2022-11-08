STATE HOUSE – On behalf of himself and thousands of proud Providence neighbors, Rep. David Morales extends congratulations to Houston Astros shortstop and Providence native Jeremy Peña for being named the Most Valuable Player of the winning World Series team and being the first rookie in Major League Baseball history to earn a Gold Glove award at shortstop.

“It’s so exciting for all of Providence to see a player who grew up right here earn baseball’s top honors,” said Representative Morales (D-Dist. 7, Providence). “Providence could not be prouder of the exciting rookie season Jeremy Peña has had, and we cannot wait to congratulate him when he comes home! As an alumnus of Providence Public Schools himself, Jeremy’s hard work and well-deserved success is an inspiration to all of us, especially to our kids who spend their afternoons at our parks playing Little League, just like he did. Jeremy Peña has made Providence proud.”

Peña grew up playing in Providence’s Elmwood Little League and was a star on Classical High School’s baseball team. He is only the third player in MLB history to be named World Series MVP in his rookie season.