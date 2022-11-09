Representative Lauren Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) is one of several officials running unopposed this year

Dear Newport voters:

The 2022 election is over and now we can get down to business.

I want to thank Newport voters for their confidence in me and electing me to my fifth two-year term in the Rhode Island of Representatives.  I promise to serve openly and honestly.

I am already drafting legislation for the 2023 Session of the House. I am committed to issues that Newport cares about – healthy aging, climate resilience, broadband, Bridge realignment, beach access, utility security, government transparency – and so much more.

My top priority is to serve you and your family. I am available anytime as your Representative to solve problems, to answer questions and to make State government more convenient for you.  My number and email be found at https://www.laurencarson.com.

In the meantime, enjoy the Fall weather as we get ready for the glorious holiday season in Newport.

Sincerely,

Representative Lauren H. Carson

