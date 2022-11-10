Pamela (Gifford) Campagna, 75, of Hamden, Ct, passed away on October 4, 2022, in the Westview Villa, East Providence, RI. She was the wife of Dr. Anthony Campagna.



Born in New Bedford, MA, she was the daughter of the late William and Cynthia (Trull) Gifford, granddaughter of Flavel and Doris (Cottle) Gifford of West Tisbury, Mass. and of Carlton and Rosmond Trull of Fairhaven, Mass.



Pam was an elementary school teacher, a licensed clinical social worker, and for 25 years, co-creator and co-director with her husband Anthony, of Connecticut’s Juvenile Court-based Assessment Service.



She recognized the importance of childhood, education, and opportunity. Pamela lived a life full of interest in people and appreciation for beauty and arts and culture. Be it a show opening of longtime friend photographer Marjorie Wolfe, a trip to the opera, dance class with Anthony, or a night of Long Wharf Theater. Pamela tried to fit it into her busy schedule. She also enjoyed quiet and some of her happiest times were spent on Martha’s Vineyard browsing the Friends of the West Tisbury Library Books Sale or having supper at Linda Jean’s Restaurant.



Pam will be deeply missed by her husband Dr. Anthony Campagna, their daughter Amy Punchak and her husband Alexander Punchak, of Providence and their children Vivian, Simone, and Oscar.



Pamela is survived by her siblings, Carlton Barrett, and his wife Rachel, Christine Lass and her husband, Walter, John Barrett and his wife, Pamela, and Phillip Barrett and his wife Erin. Held in her arms as babies, her surviving nieces, nephews and cousins Elizabeth, Erica, Andrew, Christopher, Jessica, Juliette, Nate and Nicholas were held in her heart as adults.

