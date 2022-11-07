Maria Columba (Abbatomarco) Aylward of Portsmouth, 77, passed away on November 3rd, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence surrounded by her loving family.

Maria was born in Providence on November 19, 1944 to Philip and Filomena (Impagliazzo) Abbatomarco. Maria was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Maria was a long-time resident of Portsmouth, RI. She was a school librarian at Melville and Elmhurst Elementary for thirty-seven years until her retirement. Maria is remembered for often bringing book characters to life for her students by dressing in costume on special literary occasions. She was a communicate at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church and prayed the rosary daily.

Maria loved to spend time reading and share her love of books with family and friends during her book clubs. She loved summer and swimming in the pool. She especially enjoyed family vacations to St. John and Disney World. Maria was a very creative person who shared her passion and inspired her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, James Aylward, daughters Kristin (Gregory) Sargeant, Gretchen (Benjamin) Jenkins and her twin sons Jay (Krystal) Aylward and Patrick (Patricia) Aylward. She will also be missed by her sister, Anna (Carlo) DiSalvo of Skaneateles NY, brother, Philip (Patricia) Abbatomarco of East Providence and her twin brother, Francis (Arlene) Abbatomarco of Grafton, OH. She was beloved Gaga to her six grandchildren, BJ and Gavin Jenkins, Penelope Sargeant, Catia Aylward, James and Brycen Aylward, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Friday, November 11, 2022, 4:00pm-7:00pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Aylward will be Saturday November 12, at 10:00am at St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Rd., Portsmouth. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln., Middletown.