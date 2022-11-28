On Wednesday, November 22nd, 2022, our beloved Kate died peacefully at Heatherwood Health Care Center in Newport, RI.

She was born on July 17, 1942, in New Haven, CT the daughter of Norris and Katherine (Kitty) Hoyt.

Kate grew up on the campus of St. George’s School, where her father, Norris, was a teacher of English, and a coach of swimming, and sailing. She attended St. Michael’s Country Day School, Mary C Wheeler School, Rhode Island School of Design and the Art Center School in Los Angeles. She graduated from University of Rhode Island with a BA in English.

Kate married Nicholas G. Psaki, III at Trinity Church in Newport on May 16, 1982, and for a time was an army wife, living on various bases near and far.

Ultimately, she moved back to Newport where RI gave her the time, space and inspiration to reconnect with her artistic talents. Kate was a creative spirit; she was a painter and was represented in local galleries. She was good at teaching painting and enjoyed her students immensely. She made jewelry and sang folk songs at The Black Pearl. She was a devoted member of Trinity Church and sang in the Choir. In later years, Kate was an Uber driver and enjoyed enriching riders with local history and insights. She was an avid reader and did the NY Times Crossword puzzle in ink.

Kate was lovingly cared for in her last years by her sister, Jane, also known as Minnie, as she lost many of her abilities to dementia. She is survived by her brother William B. Hoyt (Kathy) of Hartland, VT, her sister Jane H. DelRoss (David), of Newport, RI, her ex-husband, Nicholas G. Psaki of Wyoming, and step-children, Katherine Psaki Gemme (Mike) of Texas and Nicholas G. Psaki, IV (Stacy) of Wyoming,

A celebration of life is to be planned at a later date.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Katherine, please visit our Tree Store.