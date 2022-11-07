GEORGE THOMAS MARSHALL

Founder and Producing Director, Flickers, Newport, RI



Newport, RI – George Thomas Marshall, passed away on Tuesday November 1, 2022, at home with his loving husband Larry, by his side.



Born in Bainbridge, Maryland, on January 26, 1954, George Thomas Marshall was the son of the late Lieutenant Commander Joseph Marshall and the late Viola Mildred Beck Marshall. He resided with his husband, Lawrence Joseph Andrade in Newport, RI.

Marshall was the founder and producing director of Flickers, the Newport Film Society & Arts Collaborative, a non-profit organization with 40 years (1981-2021) of experience producing arts programming and providing creative outlets for filmmakers and visual/performing artists. It produces the acclaimed Rhode Island International Film Festival, one of only 10 film festivals in the world that qualify films for the Short Film Academy Award in the live action, animation and documentary categories. The Festival is also a BAFTA and Canadian Screen Awards qualifier.



Marshall developed his love for movies from his parents. As a youngster, he had been intrigued and moved by the art of film and its ability to inspire and transport its viewers into another world.



Among the many programs created by Marshall for Flickers were the annual Jubilé Franco-Américain-a weeklong celebration of French Canadian culture, art, and cuisine, which was held from 1995-2005 in Northern Rhode Island and awarded the Governor’s Tourism Award; the KidsEye Summer Filmmaking Workshop; the Flickers’ Youth Film Jury; the Providence LGBTQ Film Festival; the Roving Eye International Film Festival; New England University French Discovery Program; LGBT Expo (NYC) Film Showcase; Children’s Hospitals International Film Festival; Francophonie Film Festival; KidsEye International Film Festival; Jewish Experience Film Series; Islamic Experience Film Series; RIIFF Encore Film Series; Vortex Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror Film Festival; Flickers Irish Film Feis (March); the Jamestown Chamber Music Series; the Francophone Short Film Festival, the Rhode Island Jewish Film Festival, the KidsEye Discovery Portal; ScriptBiz and The Rhode Island Film Forum.



Over the past two decades, his production, the Rhode Island International Film Festival, screened 5,764 independent films and videos out of 74,754 entries, presented 1,405 World/North American premieres, featured over 1,200 entries that were locally produced, and hosted 4,193 filmmakers and crew. Since its inception, over 499,000 film lovers have enjoyed the Rhode Island International Film Festival and its programming, not including those in New England watching its weekly broadcast and cable programming series, “doubleFEATURE.”



Marshall specialized in branding and identity building, strategic planning, development of synthetic business relationships, non-profit management, team building, writing and concept creation, program development, and marketing and public relations. From 1986 to 2000, Marshall created, produced, and hosted the fine arts informational television program, “Between Takes,” which earned national recognition. As a producer, director, and writer, he won five New England Emmy Awards, four national Telly awards, and three national Communicator Awards for Excellence. He most recently created, hosted and executive produced the weekly series, “doubleFEATURE,” for Rhode Island PBS (WSBE 36) that premiered in July 2016.



Marshall taught mass media communications, film studies, television, field production, digital newsgathering, public speaking, and acting for camera courses at various colleges and universities throughout the area and more recently at Roger Williams University. He also served as a media/marketing consultant to businesses and non-profit organizations and frequently contributed to industry panels and seminars exploring the evolution, culture, growth, and future of independent film and media literacy. His recent research focused on the art and craft of the short film.



Marshall earned his bachelor’s degree in political science with a focus on political communications from the University of Rhode Island and studied cinema at the University of Southern California. He earned his Master’s in Political Science from Brown University.

He is survived by his husband, Lawrence Joseph Andrade, and his former partner Eric Richard Bronner of Riverside, RI.



Funeral services and burial will be private.

