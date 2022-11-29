Gaynelle Jenkins Goddard Moore, 90, passed peacefully over into the loving embrace of the Lord on November 29, 2022, at Brookdale Sakonnet Bay in Tiverton, RI. She was born in, Eugene, MO, on November 17, 1932, to Garland and Bonnie (Spalding) Jenkins.

Gaynelle graduated from Eldon High School in 1950 and enrolled at Central Missouri State College intent on a career in journalism. There she met and married Edwin Eugene Goddard (deceased 1987.) They were married for 25 years having four children together.

Gaynelle had many interests including gardening, local history, art, theater, genealogy, and she attended church regularly. She was also dedicated to community service. While living in Jefferson City MO, she sought information from the mayor on local civil defense procedures. As there wasn’t much available, she spearheaded the Jefferson City Women’s Council for Civil Defense, at age 27 with three small children at home. In Kansas City MO she was a Girl Scout Leader and a Christian Youth Fellowship advisor.

In 1969 the family moved to Glens Falls NY where she completed her Master’s in Education at SUNY Albany and was a high school English teacher in Hudson Falls, NY for 23 years.

It was her passion for photography that led her to the Adirondack Camera Club where she won many club and regional awards. There she met Charles Byron Moore (deceased 2011) and they married in 1984. Charles and Gaynelle were co-founders of the not-for-profit Feeder Canal Alliance in 1987, “to save and preserve the seven-mile Feeder Canal, the last remaining original canal in New York State.” The site is now a recognized National Historic Place and creates recreational opportunities for visitors and locals alike.

In retirement they enjoyed traveling the U.S. and Canada and wintering in Tucson AZ where they worked on their respective family genealogies. Gaynelle researched and published books on the Spalding, Loveall, Rush, Jenkins and allied family histories including documented sources. These books, projects that spanned over 30 years, have provided thousands of people information on their ancestry and connected Gaynelle to many, many new cousins. In her later years, she moved to Tiverton, RI to be closer to her children and grand-children.

Gaynelle was pre-deceased by her parents, her brothers George Duane and James Garland Jenkins and her sister Joyce Jenkins.

She is survived by Katherine Goddard of Newport, RI, Daniel Goddard (Lulu Wang) of Alexandria VA., Patrick Goddard (Michelle) of Rockport, MA, and Mary Gay Goddard Caracino (Mark) of Lexington, MA. She has six grandchildren Laura and Melinda Siomiak, Megan and Michael Goddard (Mary Fracchia), and Nicolas and Brendan Caracino. Additionally she has two step-children Charles R. Moore (Rachael) of St. Simons Island, GA, and Laurie Moore Beadleston (Don) of Fort Ann, NY, four step-grandchildren Stephen (Tatianna) Moore, Cameron and Madeline Moore, and Gregory (Laura) Smith, and three step-great-grandchildren Gavin Moore, and Noah and Carter Smith. Gaynelle is also survived by her brother Ronald Lee Jenkins (Jeanie) of Kansas City, MO, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in 2023 in the Fort Ann/Glens Falls NY area.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Feeder Canal Alliance P.O. Box 2414 Glens Falls, NY 12801 (518) 792-5363.