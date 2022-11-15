Constance A. Mello, 87, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022 in Warwick, Rhode Island with her family by her side. Constance, (Connie) was born on October 20, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York to George and Amelia (Gordon) Dickson. Connie was married just shy of 25 years to the late Anthony F. Mello. She is survived by her children; Michael Hersey and his wife Theresa, of Warwick, RI, and Cathy Pelland and her husband Paul, of San Diego, CA. Connie’s son Harold G. Hersey III preceded her in death in 2004. Her stepchildren Anthony Mello and his wife Carol of MS, Patricia LeBlanc and her husband Roger of Newport, RI, and Paul Mello of Newport, RI. Connie was blessed with (10) grandchildren, (6) great grandchildren, and (3) great, great grandchildren.

Funeral service and burial was private.