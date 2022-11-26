Christine Ann (Mello) Deacon, 75, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on November 20, 2022 at Hope Hospice Inpatient Center. She was the wife of the late Robert Deacon Jr.

Christine was born March 7, 1947, in Fall River, MA, to the late George and Frances (Bernhardt) Mello.

After graduating high school, she attended Western Connecticut University and received a Bachelor of Science and minored in Education, and also attended the University of Rhode Island for miscellaneous graduate studies and a master’s level Sales and Management course.

From 1969-1974, Christine taught 1-8 grade in Hastings, Neb and Middletown, RI. Christine then went on to have successful careers at Lynn Stevens Inc, Muzak Corporation and Pitney Bowes. She was also well known as a substitute teacher in Portsmouth and has had other jobs throughout her lifetime.

Christine enjoyed spending time with her family and loved Second Beach and going for rides around the Ocean Drive. If she was near the water, she was happy.

Christine is survived by her children; Robert Deacon III of Warren, RI, and Bryan Deacon of Warren, and her mother Frances Mello. She is also survived by her brothers, George Mello Jr. and Peter Mello, and many nieces and nephews.

Christine is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Deacon Jr. and her brother, Raymond C. Mello.

Funeral services and burial will be private.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com