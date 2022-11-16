Cathleen F. (Crandall) Alves, age 80, of Honeyman Avenue, Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on November 14, 2022, due to complications of Multiple Sclerosis with her family by her side.

Cathleen was born in Maywood, New Jersey on April 13, 1942. Cathleen married her high school sweetheart Joseph Alves Jr. of Middletown, RI on September 28, 1963. They shared 59 years of marriage. She graduated from Roger’s High School in 1962. She worked at Ligetts Drug Store shortly after High School, before being diagnosed with M.S. She loved everything from plants to Race cars and Motorcycles. But mostly she loved her boys and Grandchildren.

Cathleen is survived by her husband Joseph of Middletown, RI and her son David Paul Alves of Middletown and his daughter Rachel Alves of Killeen, Texas and his stepdaughter’s Alisha Bateman and Brittany Dionne and their mother Michelle Dionne of Texas. Her son James Alves of Middletown and his daughter Ari Elizabeth Alves and her daughter Vega Elizabeth Mikeworth of Middletown. She also leaves behind her Step Great-Grandchildren Sydney, Shailyn and Hailey. She leaves three siblings, her brothers William K. Miller of Middletown and John Miller and his wife Maria of Hopkinton, RI. and her sister Lynette (Penny) Lanouette and her son Peter Lanouette and his daughter Raven of Arizona. She leaves many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased in death by her father Tinky Crandall and her mother and stepfather Lynette and Jack Miller.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 18th from 4-7 in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI

Mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 10:00 am in St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown, RI.

Memorial Donations may be made to National MS Society, PO Box #9189, Washington, D.C. 20090