Newport Art Museum (Photo provided by Newport Art Museum)

Newport Art Museum today announced a change in leadership is coming soon.

Norah Diedrich, the museum’s executive director since 2015 will be leaving Rhode Island in December to assume a significant appointment in Tucson, Arizona. Following an extensive national search, Norah was chosen to serve the Tucson Museum of Art as the Jon and Linda Ender Director and Chief Executive Officer. The Museum includes five historic properties, galleries, an education center, research library and a permanent collection containing more than 10,000 objects.

Norah’s selection by one of the top museums in the western United States is testament to her standing as a museum professional. During her tenure at the Newport Art Museum, she oversaw the museum’s world class exhibitions and major capital upgrades to its historical buildings, initiated an Artist in Residence program, procured grants supporting programming and facilities, and successfully secured reaccreditation by the American Alliance of Museums.

“The Newport Art Museum was fortunate to have had the opportunity for Norah to work with us as long as she did. We are thrilled for her professionally, and as a friend, that she was chosen for this important role and that it locates her closer to her family,” said Barbara Braun Schoenfeld, President and Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Newport Art Museum in a statement. “We are preparing for interim leadership and will launch a national search for an Executive Director. The Museum is fortunate to have a strong board, excellent devoted staff, and a vibrant community of artists, volunteers, and donors to help successfully navigate the transition.”

