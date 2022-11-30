For Colleen Burns Jermain, Newport’s School Superintendent, it has been a challenging time — from the failed regionalization vote to revelations of expected substantial cost overruns for the Rogers High School construction project.

Colleen joins WhatsUpNewp at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday) for her monthly live virtual video conversation with us.

Is regionalization dead? Or does Colleen believe this will surface again, and if so, will it not only include Newport and Middletown, but also Portsmouth? How will Newport address the Rogers’ cost overruns? Scale back the project, look for other financial resources, or some combination?

There are other issues, of course, and we’ll want to hear from the superintendent about how schools are going in general, the impact of the renovated Pell building, special programs, test scores, reportedly down across the nation due to COVID, and we’ll want to know how well the school system is progressing in helping students catch up from lost learning during the pandemic.

We’ll touch on employee contracts, budget, and whether there are any issues of a teacher or school bus driver shortages in Newport.

Watch our conversation live or anytime afterward below.