DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Max Brosmer connected with DJ Linkins for a 26-yard touchdown pass with 17 seconds remaining, lifting New Hampshire to a 31-28 victory over Rhode Island on Saturday.

The win keeps the Wildcats (7-3, 6-1) tied for first place in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Kasim Hill drove Rhode Island 68 yards in 10 plays for the go-ahead score in the middle of the fourth quarter. Hill’s 15-yard pass to Ed Lee gave the Rams (6-4, 4-3) a 28-24 lead with 7:07 remaining.

After an exchange of punts, Brosmer took his turn at a go-ahead drive. The Wildcats went 89 yards in 10 plays with Brosmer connecting with Linkins near the left corner of the end zone.

Brosmer completed 31 of 43 passes for 316 yards with two touchdowns. Hill was 17-of-33 passing for 222 yards, also with two touchdowns.

No. 21 New Hampshire is tied for first place with No. 8 William & Mary and No. 12 Richmond. The regular season wraps up on Saturday when New Hampshire visits Maine and William & Mary plays at Richmond.

