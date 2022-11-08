The National Sailing Hall of Fame (NSHOF) announced today the induction of thirteen sailors during its 12th ceremony, held November 5, 2022 in Newport.

The Class of 2022 includes:

Ed Adams – Racing legend and coach, Adams excelled in college, World Championship and offshore competitions. As a coach his teams have won numerous Olympic and World Championship titles.

Absalom Boston – Mariner, entrepreneur and civil leader, Boston was the first African American to captain a whaleship with an all-black crew in 1822.

Doris Colgate – From teaching, to mentoring, to writing, to founding organizations that get more women on the water, Colgate has dedicated her life to advancing opportunities for women in sailing. She and her husband, Steve (Class of 2015) built the Offshore Sailing School into a successful business that helps many sailors safely enjoy their time on the water.

Bruce Farr OBE – Innovative champion sailor, he was the naval architect for seven America’s Cup campaigns and his firm was responsible for hundreds of breakthrough designs that influenced the direction of yacht design across the globe.

Garry Hoyt – Sailor and marketing executive, he competed in three Olympic Games and multiple one-design championships. Hoyt is the founder of Freedom Yachts and holds ten patents for innovations that make sailing “simpler.”

Bill Lee – Yacht designer known for his motto of “fast is fun”, Lee designed fast, yet easy to sail boats that racked up multiple awards. He is the founder of the Santa Cruz Boat Company.

Jonathan McKee – Accomplished competitor with multiple world championship titles and Olympic Bronze and Gold Medals, McKee was the head coach for the 1992 United States Olympic Sailing Team, which took home medals in 9 of 10 classes.

Lin and Lawerence Pardey – Legendary cruisers, the Pardeys circumnavigated the globe twice on two wooden boats under 30-feet with no engines, that they built themselves. They shared their adventures through instructional films, hundreds of lectures and 12 books, inspiring generations of cruisers.

Nick Scandone – Paralympic champion, Scandone defied a diagnosis of ALS to be named the Rolex Yachtsman of the Year in 2005 and won a Paralympic Gold Medal in 2008. He proudly carried the American flag at the Opening Ceremony in Beijing on behalf of the entire American team.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recipients for 2022 are Roy E. Disney, Terry Kohler and Frances Wakeman. Disney was a passionate racing sailor who competed in 16 Transpacific Yacht Races, including setting a course record in 1999. In addition to race records and championships, Disney was an avid supporter of youth sailing projects including creating the major motion picture “Morning Light”. Kohler was a life-long competitive sailor actively involved in improving the sport. He was instrumental in reactivating the Women’s International Match Racing Association (WIMRA). He acquired North Sails in 1983 from Lowell North (Class of 2011), and under his leadership until 2014 built it into the largest sailmaker in the world. Wakeman was an extraordinary sailor, winning the Adams Cup, the North American Women’s Sailing Championship, four years in a row between 1935 and 1938. She was a tireless advocate for women in competition and an inspiration for sailors to embody the virtues of sportsmanship, fair play and to understand that competition is a pleasurable endeavor.



“These are exceptional sailors and equally exceptional people whose contributions to the sport span more than 200 years,” said Gus Carlson, president of the National Sailing Hall of Fame. “Through their accomplishments, they provide inspiration to all who have known them and know about them and to generations of sailors to come. With this year’s class, the National Sailing Hall of Fame is now 114 inductees strong. We are thrilled to welcome them to the family and delighted that we can celebrate them in our wonderful new home, the Sailing Museum, which opened its doors to the public in May.”



“The National Sailing Hall of Fame recognizes excellence in competition, innovative creativity and contributions to the sport, as well as a lifetime of achievement and service,” said Gary Jobson, Hall of Famer and Board Member. “We have a full roster of inductees this year and every one has a very different story. They are all deserving of this honor and we congratulate them all.”



“Recognizing sailors who history would otherwise forget is notable and laudable and critical to sailing’s strength,” said Richard Jepsen, president, US Sailing. “As we try to grow our sport beyond its current bounds, promoting the extraordinary careers of historic figures who might otherwise fade from history is as essential as it is courageous. We want people who are considering sailing to see people who look like them being appreciated and honored by the pinnacle of the sport, The National Sailing Hall of Fame.”



The members of the Class of 2022 join 101 current National Sailing Hall of Famers, all of whom are featured in the Legends of Sailing exhibition at The Sailing Museum, which recently opened in Newport. An interactive experience will share their photos, career highlights and quotes from the legends themselves. 2022 marks the twelfth year of annual induction to the National Sailing Hall of Fame. For more on the inductees, please visit: nshof.org/hall-of-fame.



Providing introductory and congratulatory remarks, US Sailing President Richard Jepsen welcomed inductees and guests. As they took the podium to accept their honors, each of the inductees expressed their gratitude, thanked those who inspired and supported them throughout their careers, recognized the achievements of those who came before them and illustrated what it means to be part of the great sport of sailing. Remarks from inductees’ acceptance speeches are available upon request.



The inductees were nominated by sailors from across the United States. Nominations were reviewed by a Selection Committee comprised of representatives from the NSHOF Board, previous inductees, the sailing media, the sailing industry, community sailing, a maritime museum, the cruising community and US Sailing. Nominations are accepted year-round at nshof.org/nominations. The deadline for Class of 2023 nominees is January 31.



Nominees must be American citizens, 55 years of age or older, who have made a sustained and significant impact on the growth and development of the sport in the United States at a national or international level in the following categories:

Sailing – Recognizing achievements made on the water as a sailboat racer, cruiser or offshore sailor.

Technical – Recognizing those who have significantly contributed to the technical aspects of sailing. Examples include designers, boat builders, sailmakers, etc.

Contributor – Recognizing those who have made other significant contributions to the American sailing experience. Examples include teachers, coaches, administrators, media (including authored works, TV, film, etc.), artists, musicians, promoters and organizers.