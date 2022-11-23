WEST TISBURY, MA — MVYRADIO’s Laurel Redington has won a Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Awards for a segment she produced in 2021.



The segment originally aired on MVYRADIO’s Sunday Morning public affairs show “The Vineyard Current” on WMVY 88.7FM.



In the category of “Feature News Story,” Redington won First Place for a piece entitled “9/11- A Soldier’s Story.” In the segment, Laurel speaks with Tom Amenta who spent five years as a member of the 75th Ranger Regiment, including two combat tours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, He is a passionate advocate for veteran entrepreneurship and assisting veterans in transition, which led to him authoring his first book, “The Twenty-Year War.”



Redington previously won Mass Broadcasters Awards in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Since joining WMVY in 1991, Redington has held various roles at the station, but since March 2017 she has worked in a position she initiated: MVYRADIO Community Outreach Director. She focuses on creating programming for the station that benefits the community, and she serves as a liaison and emissary to local non-profits and other organizations to help MVYRADIO better serve the Cape & Islands population.

The archived segment can be found here:

“9/11 – A Soldier’s Story” LINK: