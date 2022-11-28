MVYRADIO announced this week that it has awarded its latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants to local businesses.



This round, Town Farm Tonics was selected to receive a total of sixty underwriting messages on MVYRADIO to be used in the next three months to inform the public about their business. The flight of 15-second messages is valued at $1200 for each grantee. So far, MVYRADIO has donated $15,600 worth of airtime to this initiative.



MVYRADIO’s Business Diversity Initiative was created to offer underwriting messages to traditionally under-served business owners, including businesses that are owned by women, those who identify as black, indigenous or people of color, immigrants, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, as well as members of the LGBTQIA+ community, the disability community, and veterans.

“Continuing this initiative goes to the heart of what our MVYRADIO Equity & Inclusion Action Group was formed to do: highlight and support the people and the work of diverse people in our communities,” said Tristan Israel, MVYRADIO Board member and Co-Chair of the Action Group. “This is our fifth round of grants and we are so pleased to help local minority-owned businesses be able to tell their unique story to our MVYRADIO listenership.”



This quarter’s grantee is:

Town Farm Tonics: https://townfarmtonics.com/ A woman-owned company based in Westport MA that specializes in herbal tonics for daily enjoyment and wellness



Applications for the next round of grants has already opened. The deadline is December 31, 2022, with grants awarded in early January. The application and more information on the program can be found at www.mvyradio.org/diversity.