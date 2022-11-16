Middletown-based Rite-Solutions today announced that it was recently awarded three contracts by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport (NUWCDIVNPT), Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), and Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD). 

Over the next three to five years, the three contracts total $68 million. 

Supporting NUWCDIVNPT’s Code 25 Combat Systems Department, Rite-Solutions says in a press release that it will provide hardware and software engineering, systems engineering, system integration and testing, fleet support, and administrative services supporting the AN/BYG-1 submarine combat control system modernization. The contract is worth $25 million.

Rite-Solutions Sr. Vice President Laura Deady states, “We are thrilled to continue supporting the Code 25 Combat Systems Department in what has been a long and productive partnership for more than two decades.”  

Separately, the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) awarded the company a $13 million follow-on contract under the Navy’s RAPDS Multi-Award ID/IQ for PEO MLB/PMW 250.  Rite-Solutions will continue sustaining and maintaining the DoD IT Portfolio Repository (DITPR)-DON and DON Application and Database Management System (DADMS) IT Portfolio Management system. DITPR/DADMS is used by the DoD to maintain an inventory of all of its hardware, software, and their interfaces.

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) awarded the third contract to Rite-Solutions, worth $30 million. The Rite-Solutions proposal included up to 60 full-time employees, annually. The company will be hiring up to 30 people in the Virginia and DC area.  

Laurie Carter, Rite-Solutions’ Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy notes, “The Dahlgren center provides the world’s best surface ship command and control systems and we’re very pleased to apply our experience in undersea warfare.” 

Rite-Solutions will provide engineering and combat systems integration expertise to the NSWCDD Integrated Combat Systems Department to plan and execute combat systems operations activities in support of current and future Combat System Command and Control functions.  

Rite-Solutions President and CEO, Dennis McLaughlin notes, “These contracts, on the heels of a $77 million contract awarded by NSWCDD earlier this year, are a testament to the expertise and dedication of Rite-Solutions’ employees and the value we provide our customers.”

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.