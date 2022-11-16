Middletown-based Rite-Solutions today announced that it was recently awarded three contracts by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport (NUWCDIVNPT), Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), and Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD).

Over the next three to five years, the three contracts total $68 million.

Supporting NUWCDIVNPT’s Code 25 Combat Systems Department, Rite-Solutions says in a press release that it will provide hardware and software engineering, systems engineering, system integration and testing, fleet support, and administrative services supporting the AN/BYG-1 submarine combat control system modernization. The contract is worth $25 million.

Rite-Solutions Sr. Vice President Laura Deady states, “We are thrilled to continue supporting the Code 25 Combat Systems Department in what has been a long and productive partnership for more than two decades.”

Separately, the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) awarded the company a $13 million follow-on contract under the Navy’s RAPDS Multi-Award ID/IQ for PEO MLB/PMW 250. Rite-Solutions will continue sustaining and maintaining the DoD IT Portfolio Repository (DITPR)-DON and DON Application and Database Management System (DADMS) IT Portfolio Management system. DITPR/DADMS is used by the DoD to maintain an inventory of all of its hardware, software, and their interfaces.

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) awarded the third contract to Rite-Solutions, worth $30 million. The Rite-Solutions proposal included up to 60 full-time employees, annually. The company will be hiring up to 30 people in the Virginia and DC area.

Laurie Carter, Rite-Solutions’ Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy notes, “The Dahlgren center provides the world’s best surface ship command and control systems and we’re very pleased to apply our experience in undersea warfare.”

Rite-Solutions will provide engineering and combat systems integration expertise to the NSWCDD Integrated Combat Systems Department to plan and execute combat systems operations activities in support of current and future Combat System Command and Control functions.

Rite-Solutions President and CEO, Dennis McLaughlin notes, “These contracts, on the heels of a $77 million contract awarded by NSWCDD earlier this year, are a testament to the expertise and dedication of Rite-Solutions’ employees and the value we provide our customers.”