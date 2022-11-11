By BRENDAN McGAIR Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored the go-ahead goal in his season debut and the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins remained perfect on home ice, beating the skidding Calgary Flames 3-1 Thursday night.

Linus Ullmark made 31 saves and Connor Clifton also scored as the Bruins improved to 8-0-0 at TD Garden. David Pastrnak added an empty-net goal for Boston, which is 12-2-0 overall.

“Calgary came at us. It’s the most physical game we’ve been in,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “I liked the way we responded to their physicality. I just like the way we keep finding ways to win hockey games.”

Noah Hanifin scored for the Flames, who dropped their seventh straight.

- Advertisement -

Calgary swarmed the Bruins early, holding them without a shot during the first seven minutes. The Flames scored at the tail end of a power play as Hanifin got his first goal of the season at 4:43 of the opening period.

Clifton followed up his own shot at 16:38 to tie it.

“The rebound was there and I was fortunate,” he said.

McAvoy’s goal came at 18:27 of the second with traffic in front of Calgary goalie Dan Vladar, who finished with 24 saves.

“We did a good job getting possession. It was a good pass by (Pavel Zacha) to find me in the seam. I just wanted to catch and shoot it and it happened to go in,” McAvoy said.

- Advertisement -

McAvoy, the Bruins’ top defenseman, was expected to be off the ice for six months after undergoing shoulder surgery in June.

“Not having a preseason to get ready, I was definitely nervous all day. But it was a good kind of nervous,” McAvoy said.

The 24-year-old blueliner had 10 goals and 56 points in 78 games last season, including 21 points on the power play.

“What a deserving guy. We’re really lucky to have him back,” Clifton said.

McAvoy played 18:53. He averaged a team-high 25 minutes of ice time last season.

- Advertisement -

“It’s a lot of fun to watch,” Montgomery said. “A lot more fun to coach him than against him.”

NOTES: Clifton and McAvoy became the 17th and 18th players to score goals for the Bruins this season. … With McAvoy reinstated off long-term injured reserve, the Bruins waived defenseman Mike Reilly with the intention of sending him to Providence of the AHL. … Milan Lucic, who won a Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011, returned with the Flames. The 34-year-old Lucic is in his fourth season with Calgary. … The Flames started the season with five wins in their first six games. They fell to 5-5-2 overall after dropping all three games on their road trip. … Calgary entered ranked fourth in the NHL in shots per game (36.9). The Flames outshot the Bruins 37-22. … Boston is 6-0-0 against Western Conference opponents. … The teams combined to go 0 for 11 on the power play.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Bruins: At the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

- Advertisement -

___