Want to see areas not usually open to the public at Lippitt House Museum? On Saturday, November 19, Lippitt House Museum staff are offering a special tour experience sharing details of the working lives of the servants and exploring the back-of-the-house 19th century mechanical systems that made life comfortable for Providence’s Lippitt family.

The 1865 Lippitt House is known to visitors for its extravagant décor, but the house also has innovative mechanical systems. This special program will take visitors “behind the scenes” to see spaces not typically viewed on the regular house tour. Museum Director Carrie Taylor said about the House at Work Tour, “I’m glad we can offer this program and explore some of the other stories of Lippitt House. This is a great opportunity for people to visit the museum again and see something new.”

Tickets are $15 per person and are available at LippittHouse.org. Tours will be an hour in length and begin at 10:30 AM and 12:00 PM. As this is a limited program offering, advance purchase is highly recommended

