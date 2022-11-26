I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Newport who voted for me in the recent election. Although I was not successful in my bid for school committee, it does not signal the end of my efforts to support the children of Newport. I will continue my involvement within the Newport Public Education Foundation with their efforts to grow their endowment so that there will always be money to support the teachers and students of Newport. I will also continue with my efforts to create an endowment for the new Rogers High School so that there will always be money for technology. As some may know I lead a similar initiative for Pell School which resulted in over a million dollars being put into a trust fund for that school. The results of that effort will be over $50,000 given to that school for technology this year. Again, thank you to all those who supported me during my campaign.

Dr. Robert B. Power

Newport