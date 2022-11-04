To the Editor,

With election day almost upon us , I want to take the opportunity to support a great candidate for Senate in District 12.

He is the present incumbent, Lou DiPalma. Lou has served this community since 2004 when he was first elected as a member of the  Middletown town council and since 2008 as the state senator for District 12. Before and during that time he has been of service to the Aquidneck Island community as a Pop Warner football coach, Eucharistic Minister and lector in his church at St Lucy’s and as a Board member at Saint Philomena School.

His involvement in the community goes beyond his service. He is a wonderful husband, supportive father and grandfather, as well as a true friend to those who know him personally. In today’s environment where politicians are seen as adversarial to those who disagree with their point of view or position on certain issues, Lou is a man who seeks true compromise with those who make our laws. He works both sides of the aisle and with members of his own party to pass legislation that will benefit people in our state and local community.

He has a clear vision of what is best but is also willing to entertain and evaluate a different perspective to achieve success. These are qualities we need in our political leaders. We need leaders who can get the job done not only for us here in District 12 but for all in this great state of RI.

- Advertisement -

Please re-elect Senator Lou DiPalma is a man who continues to serve others tirelessly.

Daniel Baker 

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.