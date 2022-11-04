To the Editor,

With election day almost upon us , I want to take the opportunity to support a great candidate for Senate in District 12.

He is the present incumbent, Lou DiPalma. Lou has served this community since 2004 when he was first elected as a member of the Middletown town council and since 2008 as the state senator for District 12. Before and during that time he has been of service to the Aquidneck Island community as a Pop Warner football coach, Eucharistic Minister and lector in his church at St Lucy’s and as a Board member at Saint Philomena School.

His involvement in the community goes beyond his service. He is a wonderful husband, supportive father and grandfather, as well as a true friend to those who know him personally. In today’s environment where politicians are seen as adversarial to those who disagree with their point of view or position on certain issues, Lou is a man who seeks true compromise with those who make our laws. He works both sides of the aisle and with members of his own party to pass legislation that will benefit people in our state and local community.

He has a clear vision of what is best but is also willing to entertain and evaluate a different perspective to achieve success. These are qualities we need in our political leaders. We need leaders who can get the job done not only for us here in District 12 but for all in this great state of RI.

Please re-elect Senator Lou DiPalma is a man who continues to serve others tirelessly.