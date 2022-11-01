Today, we’re excited to announce a brand new addition to our offerings: the What’sUpNewp subscriber and supporter chat.

This is a conversation space in the Substack app, that we set up exclusively for our subscribers — kind of like a group chat or live hangout. We’ll post short prompts, thoughts, and updates that come our way, and you can jump into the discussion.

Substack is the platform that use to deliver our newsletters to you and to manage our subscribers and supporters.

To join our chat, you’ll need to download the Substack app (messages are sent via the app, not email). Turn on push notifications so you don’t miss a chance to join the conversation as it happens.

How to get started

Download the app by clicking this link or the button below. Chat is only on iOS for now, but chat is coming to the Android app soon.

Open the app and tap the Chat icon. It looks like two bubbles in the bottom bar, and you’ll see a row for my chat inside.

3. That’s it! Jump into my thread to say hi, and if you have any issues, check out Substack’s FAQ.

I’ve already started my first chat thread so come on over and say hello!