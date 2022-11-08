The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Newport, Narragansett, Westerly, and portions of southern Massachusetts.
MAZ020-021-RIZ006-007-090945-
/O.UPG.KBOX.FZ.A.0002.221109T0500Z-221109T1400Z/
/O.NEW.KBOX.FZ.W.0002.221109T0500Z-221109T1400Z/
Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Washington RI-Newport RI-
Including the cities of Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett,
Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport
342 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022
.FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST
WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.
* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol and Southern Plymouth
Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington and Newport Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.