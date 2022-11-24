basketball hoop in basketball court
Photo by Markus Spiske on Pexels.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ed Croswell had 17 points in Providence’s 71-57 victory against Merrimack on Wednesday night.

Croswell had seven rebounds for the Friars (4-2). Noah Locke scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Bryce Hopkins had 13 points.

Ziggy Reid led the Warriors (1-5) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Javon Bennett added 11 points and four steals for Merrimack. Mykel Derring finished with eight points.

Providence led Merrimack 37-26 at the half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press (AP) is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.