Submitted by Jennifer Whelihan, Child & Family

Child & Family would like to thank their Community Partners, Tasting Station Partners, silent auction item donors, and everyone else that contributed to the success of their 39th Annual Taste of Newport held on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The agency, which provides programs and services for vulnerable children, families, and older adults throughout Rhode Island, exceeded their goal by collecting over $122,000!

Child & Family would like to express their gratitude to Mark and Ida Aramli with The Aramli Foundation and BedJet, the 2022 Taste of Newport Honorary Co-Chairs,who have been generous supporters throughout 2022.