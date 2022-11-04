Submitted by Jennifer Whelihan, Child & Family
Child & Family would like to thank their Community Partners, Tasting Station Partners, silent auction item donors, and everyone else that contributed to the success of their 39th Annual Taste of Newport held on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The agency, which provides programs and services for vulnerable children, families, and older adults throughout Rhode Island, exceeded their goal by collecting over $122,000!
Child & Family would like to express their gratitude to Mark and Ida Aramli with The Aramli Foundation and BedJet, the 2022 Taste of Newport Honorary Co-Chairs,who have been generous supporters throughout 2022.
Child & Family would also like to send their sincerest “thank you” to the community partners that support their programs year-round; this includes The Aramli Foundation, BedJet, BayCoast Bank, Affiliated Insurance Managers, Bowen’s Wharf Company, Kiwanis Club of Newport, Citizens, Berkshire Bank, BankNewport, Blue Cross Blue Shield RI, Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, Hilb Group of New England, IGT, Magellan Health, Neighborhood Health Plan of RI, Newport Hospital, PKF O’Connor Davies, Regan Heating and Air Conditioning, Secure Networks, Salve Regina University, Family Service of RI, Gil’s Appliances, Corrigan Financial, Brady Sullivan Properties, People’s Credit Union, Imaj Associates, Exquisite Events, our Taste of Newport Committee Co-Chairs Sharon Alemany and Lynette Dawley, and all the dedicated volunteers with their Taste Committee.
Lastly, Taste of Newport could not be possible without the support of all the restaurants, caterers, beverage vendors and confectionaries that make this event possible! Thank you to Aquidneck Meat & Provisions, Beech, Diego’s Barrio Cantina, Fifth Element, Foodlove Market, The French Confection, The Grill at Forty 1 North, Giusto, Humming Bird, Kaffeology, La Vecina Taqueria, The Living Room at Brenton Hotel, Lucia Italian Restaurant, M.S. Walker of Rhode Island, McGrath Clambakes & Catering, Newport Vineyards & Taproot Brewing Co., Perro Salado, Ragged Island Brewing Company, The Reef, Sardella’s Italian Restaurant, Stoneacre Garden, and Yagi Noodles.
Child & Family looks forward to celebrating their milestone 40th Anniversary of Taste of Newport in October 2023!