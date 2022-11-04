Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian today announced the launch of Metal Alchemist, a new jewelry brand “that combines ancient alchemy and modern artistry to access the power of metal”.

Designed, forged, and artisan-crafted in Rhode Island, a press release received on behalf of the company says that Metal Alchemist uses only the purest precious metals sourced from the United States. “Through an innovative proprietary bonding process, the metals used in each piece are refined and forged to alchemical standards of purity that create wearable, energetic tools”.

“This new venture is incredibly special to me, because it combines elements of my culture, my beliefs, and one of my passions – fine jewelry,” shared Founder Carolyn Rafaelian, who also owns Belcourt of Newport and Bar & Board in Newport and Sakonnet Vineyards in Little Compton. “Metal Alchemist jewelry is the first of its kind in so many ways – from the quality of the precious metals to our proprietary refining and bonding processes that we do in-house, right here in Rhode Island, to working with ancient alchemical techniques in a whole new way. We knew partnering with REEDS was the right decision for this launch because they also value quality, craftsmanship and customer experience.”

Metal Alchemist will have three main collections: Precious Bonded Metal, Woven Metal Mesh, and Intention Wire. The heirloom pieces, including patent-pending Posy Wire bracelets, and signature cuffs, rings, and necklaces are made in a range of metals including incorruptible stainless steel, sterling silver, gold filled, 14K, and 18K, and will range in price from $28 to $2800.

REEDS Jewelers, a full-service, multi-channel company with 62 stores in 13 states and an industry-leading e-commerce website, is the exclusive retail launch partner for Metal Alchemist, offering consumers the full range and highlighted jewelry collections in all of its retail locations as well as online at REEDS.com.

According to the release, each piece of jewelry from Metal Alchemist is designed using techniques from ancient alchemy in a revolutionary way. The highest quality precious metals go through a proprietary weeks-long process to maintain the quality and integrity of each metal. This is all done by master metalsmiths in-house in their Rhode Island factories, ensuring the purity from start to finish. Because each piece is alchemically pure, the moment you put it on, it immediately begins interacting with you, getting to know you, and harmonizing with you through sharing the benefits of each precious metal.

“REEDS is honored and proud to support Carolyn Rafaelian as her exclusive partner to introduce Metal Alchemist,” said Judy Fisher, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Reeds in a statement. “Carolyn’s new brand is launching in an extraordinary way because it is based on the principles of alchemy. Carolyn’s long history in jewelry manufacturing makes her an expert in the properties of precious metals, and each metal has individual energy properties that she is unleashing in new and exciting ways.”