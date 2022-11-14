The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (“ACA”) has named artist Timothy Michael Hetland the recipient of the Fall 2022 Artist Award. The award is given twice yearly to a local performer or artist who directly educates, inspires, and uplifts the local community with their work.
Hetland is a Middletown artist who specializes in sculpture built from found objects. Through his studio, Skuteundfish Art Works, he creates interior and exterior sculptures from metal, wood, crystal, and stone. Hetland will use the $500 award to fund the creation of a public sculpture, which will be exhibited in Newport County.
Hetland received the award at the ACA’s most recent Arts Around the Fire event, which are free, informal networking and social mixers for artists, writers, performers, and arts supporters. The next Arts Around the Fire event will be held on Wednesday, November 16, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Cabana, 140 Broadway in Newport. Cathleen Carr, Executive Director of newportFILM, will be the speaker. All are welcome.
About the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County: Since 1994, the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, has promoted and advanced arts and culture in Newport County for the benefit of the community. A member-supported organization, the ACA offers events, networking opportunities, support for artist members, and hosts arts and cultural events for the greater community. ACA aims to help guide the interconnection between creative and cultural contributors, and the people of Newport County.
