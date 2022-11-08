Meet your new best friend, Marvin– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!
The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Marvin is an 8-month-old male Mixed Breed.
Marvin is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing between 20 – 59 pounds.
Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Marvin;
Marvin is a happy-go-lucky, wiggly, fun-loving 8 month old pup looking for a family to call his own! While we don’t know how he feels about cats just yet, he does love playgroup with other energetic dogs. A home with school-age kids, teens, and adults would be a perfect fit for Marvin. Fill out an application at www.potterleague.org and stop by our Animal Care and Adoption Center today!
If you’d like to meet Marvin, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!
See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.