Maylay. Photo Credit: Potter League for Animals

Meet your new best friend, Maylay – this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares that Maylay is a 6-month-old female Domestic Shorthair.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Maylay;

Ready to meet this beautiful little peach? We introduce, Maylay! This girly isn’t a huge fan of being here and with that, she can come off a little shy. When first meeting with her, a soft voice and a churu during introduction and she will warm up quickly. Maylay is very sweet and can be curious at times when she is comfortable and calm. She has lived with other cats in the past and would happily do it again in the next home. She has never lived with dogs or children. If you think Maylay is the perfect kitty for you please visit potterleague.org, fill out an adopters profile and then stop by the Adoption Center to meet her today!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.

