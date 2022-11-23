Meet your new best friend, Harold – this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on its website that Harold is a 5-year-old male Domestic Shorthair.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Harold;

Harold has oh so much to tell you about himself. This green-eyed beauty will beguile you with his sashay, not to mention some sass on the side. Harold can take a bit of time to warm up to new surroundings and new people, but with some cat-savvy patience, he comes right around. If you enjoy having conversations with cats – “meow-speak,” if you will, and let’s be honest, we ALL talk to our animals, don’t deny it; Harold will provide a listening ear and lots of feedback. If you are interested in Harold’s entertainment, or for more information, visit www.potterleague.org, give us a call at 401-846-8276, or better yet, come by our Animal Care & Adoption Center located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI, to have a chat with him today.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.