Non-Partisan Council-At-Large City of Newport
4 to elect
Candidate Katherine A. Jessup Eames Hamilton Yates, Jr. Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong Stephanie A. Smyth Mark D. Aramli Jeanne-Marie Napolitano Lynn Underwood Ceglie Write-in
Non-Partisan Council Newport Ward 1
|Candidate
|Angela McCalla
|Write-in
Non-Partisan Council Newport Ward 2
|Candidate
|Charles M. Holder, Jr.
|Write-in
Non-Partisan Council Newport Ward 3
|Candidate
|David R. Carlin
|Write-in
Non-Partisan School Committee City of Newport
7 to elect
Candidate Louisa H. Boatwright Robert B. Power Sandra J. Flowers Stephanie J. Winslow Rebecca Bolan James A. Dring Robert J. Leary Kendra Wilson Muenter Write-in
Data Source: Rhode Island Board of Elections