Results will begin to display after the polls close on November 08, 2022, at 8:00 PM. Updates will occur every 5-10 minutes as new data becomes available.

Non-Partisan Council-At-Large City of Newport

4 to elect

Candidate
Katherine A. Jessup
Eames Hamilton Yates, Jr.
Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong
Stephanie A. Smyth
Mark D. Aramli
Jeanne-Marie Napolitano
Lynn Underwood Ceglie
Write-in

Non-Partisan Council Newport Ward 1

Candidate
Angela McCalla
Write-in

Non-Partisan Council Newport Ward 2

Candidate
Charles M. Holder, Jr.
Write-in

Non-Partisan Council Newport Ward 3

Candidate
David R. Carlin
Write-in

Non-Partisan School Committee City of Newport

7 to elect

Candidate
Louisa H. Boatwright
Robert B. Power
Sandra J. Flowers
Stephanie J. Winslow
Rebecca Bolan
James A. Dring
Robert J. Leary
Kendra Wilson Muenter
Write-in

Data Source: Rhode Island Board of Elections

