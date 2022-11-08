Voters in Middletown and Newport will decide during the General Election on whether to approve or reject a Regional School District.

Both questions in Middletown and the question in Newport must pass for a Regional School District to move forward.

Results will begin to display after the polls close on November 08, 2022 at 8:00 PM. Updates will occur every 5-10 minutes as new data becomes available.

Newport

Candidate Approve Reject

Middletown

Candidate Approve Reject

Candidate Approve Reject