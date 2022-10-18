Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

7 Atlantic Street sold for $750,000 on October 14. This 1,145 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $750,000.

1 Oakwood Terrace #6 sold for $836,000 on October 13. This 1,515 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $899,000.

26 Cliff Avenue #1 sold for $700,000 on October 14. This 1,252 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $775,000.

1 Mumford Avenue sold for $657,000 on October 12. This 1,549 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $639,000.

426 Spring Street #204 sold for $1,300,000 on October 11. This 2,018 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,295,000.

Middletown

No transactions were recorded.

Portsmouth

17 Thurston Avenue sold for $640,000 on October 14. This 3,552 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $640,000.

125 Cory’s Lane #Victory sold for $1,782,500 on October 14. This 3,374 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,895,000.

10 Dahlia Way sold for $825,000 on October 14. This 2,535 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $825,000.

20 Aquidneck Avenue sold for $737,500 on October 12. This 1,114 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $749,000.

100 Taylor Road sold for $710,000 on October 11. This 3,272 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $750,000.

41 Bristol Ferry Road sold for $723,000 on October 11. This 2,275 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $739,000.

Jamestown

76 Reservoir Circle sold for $800,000 on October 14. This 2,512 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $875,000.

32 Coulter Street sold for $4,260,000 on October 14. This 3,971 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $3,675,000.

Tiverton

24 Evergreen Avenue sold for $450,000 on October 14. This 1,908 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $449,000.

Little Compton

706 West Main Road sold for $2,022,000 on October 13. This 4,029 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,850,000.

Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in the Ocean State, Tyler is a Providence College graduate ('11) who proudly calls Newport home. A professional realtor by trade, he prides himself on building relationships and sharing his love for Rhode Island with others. He is an active member of the local community, a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved with a number of charitable causes. An avid traveler, you can find him exploring whenever possible. When he's not working, he enjoys golfing, boating, cooking, walking his dog Red and enjoying time with family and friends.

