Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

7 Atlantic Street sold for $750,000 on October 14. This 1,145 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $750,000.

1 Oakwood Terrace #6 sold for $836,000 on October 13. This 1,515 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $899,000.

26 Cliff Avenue #1 sold for $700,000 on October 14. This 1,252 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $775,000.

1 Mumford Avenue sold for $657,000 on October 12. This 1,549 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $639,000.

426 Spring Street #204 sold for $1,300,000 on October 11. This 2,018 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,295,000.

Middletown

No transactions were recorded.

Portsmouth

17 Thurston Avenue sold for $640,000 on October 14. This 3,552 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $640,000.

125 Cory’s Lane #Victory sold for $1,782,500 on October 14. This 3,374 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,895,000.

10 Dahlia Way sold for $825,000 on October 14. This 2,535 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $825,000.

20 Aquidneck Avenue sold for $737,500 on October 12. This 1,114 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $749,000.

100 Taylor Road sold for $710,000 on October 11. This 3,272 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $750,000.

41 Bristol Ferry Road sold for $723,000 on October 11. This 2,275 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $739,000.

Jamestown

76 Reservoir Circle sold for $800,000 on October 14. This 2,512 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $875,000.

32 Coulter Street sold for $4,260,000 on October 14. This 3,971 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $3,675,000.

Tiverton

24 Evergreen Avenue sold for $450,000 on October 14. This 1,908 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $449,000.

Little Compton

706 West Main Road sold for $2,022,000 on October 13. This 4,029 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,850,000.