The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in November. Patrons are encouraged to visit tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register.

All Month Long

Tech Help

Tech help is available to anyone who’d like to learn more about their computers and mobile devices. We can also help people who have never used a computer before. To make an appointment, simply call Kristin at 401-625-6796 ext. 8 or book a spot at tivertonlibrary.org. We also offer drop-in sessions on Saturday, November 12th and 26th, for quick troubleshooting. Please check our website for drop-in hours.

Monday mornings, 10:30-11:30am, Bulgarmarsh Park

Book Walk & Talk

Meet us by the picnic tables at Bulgarmarsh Park for a leisurely walk around the path and a chat about what you’ve been reading and watching lately. Please bring water and wear good walking shoes. This program is weather-dependent. Please check the library’s Facebook page for updates and cancellations.

Tuesday afternoons, 12:30-2:30pm

Weekly Watercolor Group

Whether you are still learning or are a seasoned pro, you are welcome to drop in and work on your own watercolor painting projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts. Get ideas, ask questions, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Tuesday, November 1st, 6:30pm-7:30pm

Intro to Google Apps

If you are looking for extra cloud storage or want an alternative to Microsoft Word or Excel, join us for a class on Google Apps. Learn about some of the many things you can do with your Google account! Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register.

Wednesday, November 2nd, 6:00-8:00pm

Makers Meet-Up

Knitters, quilters, and crafters: come craft with us in the Community Room on the first Wednesday of every month! Socialize with fellow crafters, get project ideas, ask questions, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Monday, November 7th, 2:00pm-3:00pm

Downloading Free Digital Books

Learn how to download FREE eBooks and audiobooks to your mobile device, computer, or Kindle e-reader. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to learn more and to register.

Wednesday, November 9th, 6:30-7:30pm

Poetry Reading & Open Mic

Join us for an evening of original poetry, sponsored by Tiverton Public Library and Crosswinds Poetry Journal. Participants in our recent Poetry Workshop have honed their craft and will perform their finished poems. Come cheer them on and enjoy some original poetry! There will also be time for members of the audience to read their own poetry. Please contact Deb at destrella@tivertonlibrary.org or 401-625-6796 x5 if you would like to read during the event.

Monday, November 14th, 2:00pm-3:00pm

Downloading Free Magazines with Flipster

Learn how to check out popular magazines like People, This Old House, and Architectural Digest for FREE on your computer or mobile device. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to learn more and to register.

Tuesday, November 15th, 10:15-11:15am, Tiverton Senior Center, 207 Canonicus Street

Tiverton Senior Center Book Club

The Tiverton Senior Center Book Group will meet at the Senior Center to discuss Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano. Copies of the book are available at the Library and the Senior Center. All are welcome!

Wednesday, November 16th, 6:00pm OR Friday, November 18th, 10:30am

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

This month, we are discussing The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the library for check-out.

Wednesday, November 16th, 6:00-8:00pm

Cross Stitching Group

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, you are welcome to come and work on your own cross stitching projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts! Get project ideas, ask questions, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own equipment and supplies.

Monday, November 21st, 2:00pm-3:00pm

Learn a New Language with MANGO

Learn a new language with MANGO. This program is fun and easy to use. It includes over 70 languages as well as courses for non-English speakers. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to learn more and to register.

Monday, November 21st, 2:00-3:00pm, Bajah’s Cat Café, 137 Main Road

Bajah’s Book Club

This month, we will be reading Cat Cross Their Graves by Shirley Rousseau Murphy. Copies of the book are available at the Tiverton Public Library and Bajah’s Cat Cafe.

Monday, November 28th, 2:00pm-3:00pm

Your Digital Legacy

Have you considered what will happen to your online accounts (email, social media, financial institution access, etc.) after your death? Do you have a plan of action for someone in the family to access your accounts? Learn about products you can utilize to set up your accounts and be prepared. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register for this program.

Wednesday, November 30th, 6:00-8:05pm

Movie Night: Where the Crawdads Sing