The VETS welcomes back audiences for its 2022-2023 season with all new seats in the main hall.

The theatre’s transformation was completed over the summer after removing and replacing the existing 72-year-old seats. The new seats were installed by Irwin Seating Company and add several enhancements to the patron experience as well as increase the potential for the building’s success including, increasing the overall capacity from 1,933 to 2,011 seats, adding new LED aisle lights for visibility and safety, enhancing comfort with added leg room to premium seating areas, and improved ADA seating arrangements.

“We are excited to reveal this transformation as part of continued improvements and restoration to this premier Rhode Island venue. These new seats maintain the integrity of the historic theatre while adding 21st century function.”  – Daniel Schwartz, The VETS General Manager

“The VETS holds a special place for the people of Rhode Island.  Updating the main hall with new seats ensures that this theatre will continue to be an enjoyable place for all Rhode Islanders to enjoy live events, graduations, recitals, and many more community gatherings for years to come.” – Daniel McConaghy, Executive Director, Rhode Island Convention Center Authority

“The VETS continues to bring high-quality entertainment to Providence and its audiences have seen great performances on its stage over the years. These new seats are important to that experience. A second act for The VETS.” – J.L. Singleton, President & CEO, Professional Facilities Management

The VETS will premiere the new seats with its 2022 – 2023 season. This season, The VETS has already announced three sold-out shows including Taylor Tomlinson, Tom Segura, and The Smile. The VETS will also be the opening city launching The Smile’s North American tour. Other events coming to The VETS this season include Dropkick Murphys, Fortune Feimster, The Illusionists, Nikki Glaser, Straight No Chaser, Bluey’s Big Play, and more.  For a full list of upcoming events visit TheVetsRI.com.

