The Ocean Race, the round-the-world sailing event known as the toughest test of a team in sport, is launching Generation Ocean, Join the race to protect our incredible blue planet, a new secondary school learning programme. The engaging materials equip teachers and parents with all they need to help learners understand the crucial role the ocean plays in sustaining life on Earth, the threats that are jeopardising this vital system and the solutions that are needed to protect it.

Launched in English today, the materials will be available in eight further languages (Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Danish, Dutch, French, German and Mandarin), which will be released in the coming months. Suitable for learners over 12 years old, the free resources can be used in school, for at home learning or within the community.

The programme features:

with engaging articles, stories, reflections and action points to be carried out in the classroom. An educator’s guide with suggested activities and a step-by-step guide to inspire teachers to include age-appropriate ocean principles and concepts in their lessons.

Created in collaboration with 11th Hour Racing, founding partner of The Ocean Race’s Racing with Purpose sustainability programme, Generation Ocean provides an overview of key ocean themes, features examples and good practices from around the world, highlights links between ocean and climate, and reflects on the need to recognise ocean rights. The programme also offers ocean advocacy ideas and a comprehensive glossary of ocean-related concepts.

The programme is part of The Ocean Race’s wider Learning programme and can be used across subject areas to increase ocean literacy. Lesson activities also feature Social and Emotional Learning techniques (SEL) to help encourage and empower young people to take positive action for the ocean.

Lucy Hunt, Senior Advisor, Summits & Learning at The Ocean Race said: “As The Ocean Race sailors race around the planet, they are seeing the devastating impact of pollution, climate change and industrial overfishing on the ocean. At the same time, the world is waking up to just how important the seas are for our survival, from regulating the climate to providing us with food, jobs and the air we breathe. It is time to act and listen to the ideas and opinions of young people talking about the ocean and their solutions. Youth need to be heard and empowered, and it all starts with ocean education.”

“There has been a real disconnect from nature and how important it is in our lives. This programme shines a light on the ocean and how we can be part of the solution in honouring the work it does for us as a planet and how we can stand up for the ocean’s rights,” Hunt added.

STUDENT COMPETITION: raise awareness of ocean rights and win a trip to Aarhus, Denmark, a stopover city in the forthcoming edition of The Ocean Race

The Ocean Race is offering four passionate students and their teacher the exciting opportunity to win a trip to Aarhus, Denmark, when The Ocean Race sails into the city in May 2023.

To enter the competition, students need to create a short film about a project they have created to raise awareness of ocean rights within their community.

The prize includes flights to the Danish city, accommodation and meals, an opportunity for the team to present their project on stage, a chance to speak about it at The Ocean Race Summit Aarhus (an event featuring policymakers, scientist, sailors and other ocean advocates aimed at driving the support of key decision-makers on ocean right solutions and commitments to tackle the issues facing our seas), participation at the Aarhus Youth Summit and learning experiences and time to explore Aarhus city and Ocean Live Park, The Ocean Race’s dedicated onsite event space.