PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Green Infrastructure Coalition (RIGIC) will host its fourth annual Stormwater Innovation Expo in partnership with the Providence Stormwater Innovation Center, the American Planning Association Rhode Island, and The Rhode Island Public Works Association. The event will take place on November 30 from 8:30AM-3:30M at the Roger Williams Park Casino (1000 Elmwood Avenue, Providence, RI 02907). Attendees will discover new and innovative products and services being used in the construction and maintenance of green stormwater infrastructure across Rhode Island and the industry.

When rain hits a hard surface, it becomes stormwater runoff. It flows down our streets and sidewalks – picking up fertilizer from lawns, animal droppings, automotive fluids, de-icing chemicals, and litter. This polluted water then enters the watershed through a storm drain or directly into a river or pond. The result is water that is unsafe for human use or for the aquatic ecosystem. Sara Churgin of the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District and the RIGIC Leadership Team said, “Green Infrastructure refers to landscape construction using natural and artificial components to soften hard urban structures in order to slow down and absorb this polluted stormwater. These measures mitigate the impact of human development on water quality and temperature.”

The expo will include ample time to peruse vendor exhibits and network with stormwater management professionals. The theme of this year’s event is “leveraging federal, state, and municipal funding and financing for natural infrastructure and stormwater management.”

General admission tickets include access to the full day of events as well as lunch and a light breakfast. RIDOT is covering the admission fee for Rhode Island state and municipal employees. Sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are available, please email Greg Gerritt at gerritt@mindspring.com for information.

New this year – Green Wave Awards recognizing outstanding green infrastructure projects in Rhode Island. Nominate a project here: https://forms.gle/NdXy2q5y99kNKcKM8

RIGIC (a coalition of over 50 non-profits, businesses, and government agencies focused on managing stormwater with natural methods) has been very active in Rhode Island, focusing on projects that research and implement Green Infrastructure.