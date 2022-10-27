It’s finally here! Halloween weekend is upon us and with Americans spending over ten billion dollars on the holiday, there’s a lot more to do than just trick or treating. Here’s our round up of some of the spookiest events for families this weekend.

All Weekend: ‘Tis the season for a Haunted Boat Ride on the Providence River. Join the Providence River Boat crew and hear stories of the capital city’s “dearly-deceased-but-not-so-departed” residents, those “restless souls still stirring among the living.” Family tours (Age 10+ recommended) and special Booo-zy Ghost Tours for adults are available all weekend long. Click here for details.

All Weekend: If you haven’t been to the Jack O Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park in Providence, you’ve got a few more days to experience the frightening magic. This year’s theme is TV shows, past and present. Explore over 1,000 pumkins from Mr. Ed to The Walking Dead. Click here for details.

Friday: Rejects Brewery in Middletown is holding a Halloween Doggy Costume Party. Dress up your four legged friends and head to the brewery for a great night with a portion of proceeds going to benefit the Potter League for Animals. The canine madness begins at 5:30PM, cash prizes will be awarded for the best dressed pups. Click here for details.

Saturday: Head to the Norman Bird Sanctuary Saturday afternoon at 1PM for Treats Along the Trails. Come dressed and ready for trick or treating and stop for candy and treats while exploring the trails at the bird sanctuary. And don’t get lost in the cemetary! Click here for details.

Saturday: Check out the Spooky Roam Around Rough Point Saturday night. The family-friendly event includes a halloween costume contest and a spooky tour of Rough Point’s house and grounds. Click here for details.

Saturday: The Collaborative, Warren’s leading arts organization is back with its annual Halloween Storytelling Night Saturday. The event features stories from and by Eve Kerrigan, Sally V. Turner, Patrick May, Daisy Eagan and more. Click here for details.

Saturday: For adults – Barnaby’s Inferno is an annual Halloween event at Barnaby’s Castle on Broadway in Providence. “Halloween at the Castle” features “three floors of spooky delights,” as well as food and drink from top local spots, a costume contest, complimentary tarot and palm reading in the top of the turret, and more. Click here for details.