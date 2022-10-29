Attention Foodies: A statewide celebration of vegan cuisine begins Friday, October 28, and continues through Sunday, November 6 across Rhode Island.

Vegan Restaurant Week began in 2019 and features over 25 restaurants throughout the state. Sprout and Lentil and Plant City are among Aquidneck Island restaurants participating. The event runs over two weekends this year.

Participating restaurants will offer 2-3 unique and interesting plant-based specials or will be crafting a complete 3-course prix-fixe dining experience.

Vegan culinary history in RI began with Like No Udder creating the world’s first vegan ice cream truck in 2010 followed by one of the first all-vegan ice cream shops in 2016. Dozens of Providence restaurants are now committed to the growing vegan and vegan-friendly community and showcasing their animal-free dining options.

