Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is reminding Rhode Islanders that they have until Tuesday, October 18, to submit a mail ballot application to their local board of canvassers for the statewide general election on November 8.

Mail ballot applications must be received by Tuesday, October 18, not postmarked. Voters may place applications in the mail or drop them off in person at their local board of canvassers. Addresses for all boards of canvassers can be found on the back of the mail ballot application.

“Voting by mail is a safe and secure option for casting your ballot,” said Secretary Gorbea. “I strongly encourage all Rhode Islanders that wish to vote from home with a mail ballot to put their applications in the mail at least a week before the deadline to ensure they are received in time.”

The Department of State has partnered with public libraries throughout Rhode Island to make mail ballot applications available. Registered voters may also access a mail ballot application by visiting vote.ri.gov or by contacting the Department of State’s Elections Division at 401-222-2340 or elections@sos.ri.gov.

Voters who do not return their mail ballot application by the October 18 deadline, or those who prefer to vote in person can still vote in person, either early or on Election Day. Early voting will be available during regular municipal business hours from October 19 through 4:00 p.m. on November 7. Voters may contact their local board of canvassers for details on early voting. Voters choosing to vote on Election Day should go to vote.ri.gov to check their polling place information.

