With the 2022 election approaching and voters’ influence varying from state to state, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s States with the Most & Least Powerful Voters.
WalletHub compared the relative clout of 2022 voters in swinging the House, Senate and gubernatorial elections. In order to make such a comparison, WalletHub says that it calculated a Voter Power Score for each state and for each type of election.
Most Powerful Voters – House Elections Most Powerful Voters – Senate Elections 1. Minnesota 1. Wyoming 2. Alaska 2. Vermont 3. Maine 3. Alaska 4. Colorado 4. New Hampshire 5. North Carolina 5. North Dakota 6. Georgia 6. South Dakota 7. Pennsylvania 7. Delaware 8. Michigan 8. Montana 9. Virginia 9. Rhode Island 10. Florida 10. Maine Most Powerful Voters – Gubernatorial Elections 1. Wyoming 2. Vermont 3. Alaska 4. Maine 5. North Dakota 6. South Dakota 7. Delaware 8. New Mexico 9. Montana 10. Rhode Island
