The Portsmouth Water and Fire District will be mailing the annual Water and Fire District property tax bills the week of October 24, 2022, according to a news release from the Portsmouth Water and Fire District..  

Philip Driscoll, Chairman of the Administrative Board, indicated that the District’s tax rate is $0.24 per thousand dollars of assessed value.  Mr. Driscoll noted that the tax rate increased $0.01 over the 2021 rate.  The annual District tax on a property assessed at $400,000 is $96.00.

The District encourages customers to pay tax and water bills online at PortsmouthWater.org.  Online payments can be made by credit card or debit card.  There are no charges assessed for online payments.   

Customers who pay their tax or water bills using a bill-pay service must reference their water or tax account number on the check to ensure payment is posted to the proper account.   

Payments are due on December 1, 2022.  An interest of 1% each month will be applied to the unpaid balance for any accounts not paid by the due date. 

Any District property owner that has not received a water district tax bill by mid-November should contact the District office at 401-683-2090.

