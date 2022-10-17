2,876 runners/walkers finished the 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run on Sunday, October 16.

Max Girardet (18) was the top finisher, completing the four-mile trek in 18:57. Kirby Mosenthal (33) was the top female finisher at 24:43. See the full results for the race, here https://my.racewire.com/results/37200

The event, which runs from Jamestown to Newport, is the only day of the year that pedestrians are permitted on the bridge. The Citizens Pell Bridge Run is hosted by the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation and produced by Gray Matter Marketing.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Clancy/Citizens Pell Bridge Run

Not including Sunday’s fundraising yet (we should have a fundraising total soon), the Citizens Pell Bridge Run and the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Foundation have donated more than $700,000 to non-profits through this event.

This year, the Citizens Pell Bridge Run and the RITB Foundation chose 30 local non-profits that will receive donations from the event. 100% of the proceeds from the event will be donated to these charities. Individuals and teams have raised additional funds online for both the official charities and other causes of their choosing.

2022 CITIZENS PELL BRIDGE RUN BENEFICIARIES