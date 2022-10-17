2,876 runners/walkers finished the 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run on Sunday, October 16.

Max Girardet (18) was the top finisher, completing the four-mile trek in 18:57. Kirby Mosenthal (33) was the top female finisher at 24:43. See the full results for the race, here https://my.racewire.com/results/37200 

The event, which runs from Jamestown to Newport, is the only day of the year that pedestrians are permitted on the bridge. The Citizens Pell Bridge Run is hosted by the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation and produced by Gray Matter Marketing.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Clancy/Citizens Pell Bridge Run
Photo Credit: Jonathan Clancy/Citizens Pell Bridge Run
Photo Credit: Jonathan Clancy/Citizens Pell Bridge Run
Photo Credit: Jonathan Clancy/Citizens Pell Bridge Run
Photo Credit: Jonathan Clancy/Citizens Pell Bridge Run
Photo Credit: Jonathan Clancy/Citizens Pell Bridge Run
Photo Credit: Jonathan Clancy/Citizens Pell Bridge Run
Photo Credit: Jonathan Clancy/Citizens Pell Bridge Run
Photo Credit: Jonathan Clancy/Citizens Pell Bridge Run

Not including Sunday’s fundraising yet (we should have a fundraising total soon), the Citizens Pell Bridge Run and the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Foundation have donated more than $700,000 to non-profits through this event.

This year, the Citizens Pell Bridge Run and the RITB Foundation chose 30 local non-profits that will receive donations from the event. 100% of the proceeds from the event will be donated to these charities. Individuals and teams have raised additional funds online for both the official charities and other causes of their choosing.

- Advertisement -

2022 CITIZENS PELL BRIDGE RUN BENEFICIARIES

  • Boys and Girls Club of Newport County
  • Boys Scouts, Troop 1 Jamestown
  • Boystown New England
  • C. Thomas Clagett Memorial Regatta and Clinic
  • Children’s Heart Foundation
  • Clean Ocean Access
  • Day One
  • Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center
  • Fanconi Anemia Research Fund
  • Girls on the Run Rhode Island
  • Hasbro Healing Arts Program
  • Izzy Foundation
  • James L. Maher Center
  • Jamestown Cub Scouts Pack 1
  • Looking Upwards
  • Museum of Newport Irish History
  • Nathan’s Angels
  • Newport County YMCA
  • Newport in Bloom
  • Newport Partnership for Families
  • North Kingstown Food Pantry
  • Project Undercover, Inc.
  • Providence Children’s Museum
  • Sail to Prevail
  • Samaritans
  • Save The Bay
  • Sojourner House
  • Special Olympics
  • Star Kids
  • Women’s Resource Center

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.