People’s Credit Union today announced that it has partnered with Shred-it on a free Community Shred Day to be held Saturday, October 29th from 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M., at the Credit Union’s Middletown branch, 858 West Main Road.
Everyone in the community is invited to bring up to two boxes (maximum size 24” x 15” x 10”/55lbs) of sensitive documents to be securely destroyed by Shred-it’s cross-cutting technology.
Documents suitable for shredding are:
* Financial Statements
* ATM, Debit, Credit Card & Other Receipts
* Credit Card Statements
* Tax Documents
The Shred-it vehicle will be on location to accept the contents of boxes for destruction with the empty boxes returned to the documents’ owner. The half-day free event is an opportunity to destroy unneeded paperwork containing confidential or sensitive information.
“Almost all of us tend to accumulate receipts, statements, and more, that we know not to just casually throw away in the trash out of concern for it falling into the wrong hands. People’s Credit Union is very aware of the need to securely protect this information and our Community Shred Day is an opportunity to ensure the safe disposal of these documents,” stated Courtney Hunter, Marketing Manager, People’s Credit Union. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of the Shred-it truck being here in Middletown on October 29th,” she added.
Community Shred Day Event Facts:
When: Saturday, October 29th, 9:00 A.M – 12:00 Noon
Where: People’s Credit Union, 858 West Main Road, Middletown
Details: Two (2) box limit
Box size 24” x 15” x 10”/55lbs
Boxes returned to owner
