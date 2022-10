Mr. Ronald Reed, age 81, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on October 17, 2022.

Ronald was born in Fall River, MA to Lester and Evelyn Reed.

Ronald is survived by his sister, Kathleen Ireland, his nieces and nephews, Douglas Ireland, Cheryl Oliveira, Kathleen Uchman, and Sheila Rydberg. He will also be missed by all of his great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother.

Services for Mr. Reed will be private.