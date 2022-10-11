Nancy E. (Sargent) Hedly, 82, of Middletown, passed away on October 8, 2022, in Newport Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert G. Hedly, Sr.

Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Linnea E. (Carlson) Sargent.

Over the years, Nancy was a nursery schoolteacher, a transportation coordinator, and a pharmacy delivery driver.

Nancy was an extraordinary woman, a happy sole who was always smiling no matter what life threw at her. She was loved by her family, friends and by anyone who just met her because that was the type of woman she was.

Nancy leaves her sons Todd L.T. Hedly and his wife Kim of Billerica, MA and Robert G. Hedly Jr. of Bristol.

She also leaves her sister Elsa Lendrum and late husband Richard of Portsmouth and was the sister-in-law to the late Thomas Hedly and late wife, Carol.

Nancy was the grandmother of London Hedly and Meaghan Pruneau and great-grandmother of Nathan Szpotanki, Emma Pruneau, Abbey Pruneau and Liam Pruneau.

She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Cheryl Pinto and husband Richard, Kenneth Hedly and wife Patricia, Cheryl-Lynne Ferreira and husband David, Robbin Boelter and husband John, Kim Coleman and husband Stephen Jill Rooney, Dana Cudworth and Companion Ed, Peter Lendrum and his wife Susan.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 11:00am to 1:00pm in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, followed by a funeral service at 1:00pm in the funeral home. Burial will take place at Newport Memorial Park, Middletown.